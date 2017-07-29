Town boss Rosler wants a reaction

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is demanding a reaction from his players on the training pitch after a second-half slide saw them end pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Preston North End, writes ROSIE SWARBRICK.

It was a first half the Cod Army were used to witnessing last season as Cian Bolger’s header gave them an early lead.

They played their usual counter-attacking football but, after Jordy Hiwula wasted two one-on-ones, North End fought back just before the break with Paul Huntington nodding in a leveller.

Rosler admitted Town lost confidence in the second half as Tom Barkhuizen, Daniel Johnson, Daryl Horgan and a Lewie Coyle own goal saw North End claim victory.

But, as he celebrates a year since replacing Steven Pressley, Rosler is glad this result has happened now ahead of the curtain opener against Rotherham United.

He said: “The first half, we played against a team that was 10th in the Championship and we could have been up, not only by one. But we need to be better in the second half.

“We need to remember what we are, we are a front foot team and it is better to close down people and maybe get beaten with a one-two than backing off all over the pitch.

“There was not one player or one unit, it was basically everyone. That was basically a mental thing, not a technical or a physical thing.

“We just lost confidence in the second half, that resulted in we gave them far too much time on the ball and they used it really well.

“The first half reflected us in general, the second half did not.

“But the good thing was we got that result on Friday; after the second half, everyone will be really motivated in training this week.

“That helps to have quality and intensity and that helps us prepare the right way for Rotherham.”