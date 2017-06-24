Town boss Rosler is sweet on former Toffees striker

Fleetwood Town head coach boss Uwe Rosler will link up with a familiar face after bringing striker Conor McAleny to Highbury.

McAleny was released by Premier League side Everton but, having netted10 times in 14 starts in a loan spell at Oxford United last season, he attracted interest from the Championship as well as the third tier.

However, he penned a three-year deal with Town and linked up again with Rosler, who signed the 24-year-old on loan when he was boss at Brentford.

Rosler said: “He is very clear in what he wants to achieve, what he has to do, where he wants to go and I was very impressed by his clarity and his thinking.

“What I really like about him is that he could have gone for more money somewhere else.

“He had offers from the Championship but he wanted us and he wanted to come to us; like Kyle Dempsey committed to us, like Harvey Rodgers who left Hull City for us.

“I think that is fantastic for our football club to see that players and agents and clubs are realising what we are about and what we can offer.

“We can’t compete financially but we can compete in other areas and give Conor McAleny what he is looking for.

“And I think what he is looking for is that he gets 30, 40 games under his belt in one season because that is missing on his CV.

“We need to make sure we get him on the pitch as much as we can.

“We have the facilities, the staff and we also have financial resources that we will put into developing players, for example, with yoga lessons, specialist sessions with players to work on their fitness.”