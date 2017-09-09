Town boss has a simple request for striker Cole

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has a simple message to striker Devante Cole – back yourself, keep improving, keep aiming higher and you never know what might be happen.

Rosler says the 22-year-old has got over the disappointment of missing out on a deadline day move to Sheffield United and will be in contention for today’s League One clash with Oldham Athletic.

He’s now told Cole that, if he keeps up the improvement shown since Rosler’s arrival last summer, he might catch the eye of a bigger club when the January window opens.

Rosler said: “I understood that he wanted to explore that experience with the Championship.

“He is not the only one; we sign players and, to get those players, one of our selling points is that we can be a stepping stone.

“Since we walked through the door 13 months ago Devante has worked hard and he sees how far that has taken him.

“Thirteen months ago I don’t think Sheffield United would have been in for him.

“Now it is for him to back himself, to continue to work hard, to reach another level and he might go to Middlesbrough next time.

“I think he should always aim high, always try to improve.

“That is what he has done with us, the stats are not lying.

“He had never played more games in the Football League than he played last season, never scored more goals than he did in the Football League in one season, never had more assists in the Football League than he did last season.

“I look forward to working with Devante and look forward to working to fulfil his dreams. Devante has come back from that last day of the window in good spirits and that is why he is in contention for today’s game.”