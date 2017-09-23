Town boss hails the standard of League One

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says that the quality of players and coaches in League One has improved - but stressed his side has also upped a level.

The division is fiercely competitive this term with big budget sides like Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United dropping down and teams like Portsmouth making the leap up.

Town were the division’s surprise package last term as Rosler orchestrated a turnaround that saw Town go from a final day relegation escape to a top four finish.

So far this term Town have won four of their opening seven games, drawn one and lost twice on the road.

They are unbeaten at home in the league and, as they prepare to welcome Southend United today, Rosler says it is not a case of clubs raising their game but Town lacking a bit of the consistency that was key to last term’s play-off push.

He said: “At the moment we are making mistakes and we do not get away with it, we are getting punished.

“This is why it is not necessary that teams massively raise their standards against us.

“This league is very competitive, there are a lot of players from the Championship dropping down to League One.

“The whole level in general goes up and our level goes up.

“We have exciting players, we have good technical players who lift us in our way of play, but a lot of them are young and they need to learn the other side of the game.

“That is where we are, they only can learn that through experience, good and bad, and we know where we are, what we can do and we take it game after game and concentrate on Southend.

“It will be a great challenge because they will ask questions of us, they are a team that have the most attempts in the league and we can show how the work in the week has worked.”

And Rosler hopes the Cod Army are pleased with the attacking football they have seen so far at Highbury.

He said “When you see our home games and the amount of goals we have scored and the football we have played, for example against Bury, Leicester, Rotherham, Wimbledon; we had some good performances with goals.

“I think our supporters appreciate that and I think they like that sort of football and as long as my players bring the energy on the pitch, the belief and the way to attack the opposition, I think our supporters will always be behind us.”