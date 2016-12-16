Town a fantastic beast these days, says Devante

Striker Devante Cole says Fleetwood Town are a “completely different beast” from last term as they prepare for tomorrow’s clash at Swindon.

The last time the Cod Army visited the County Ground in April Town drew 1-1, despite carving out clear-cut opportunities to add to loan striker Wes Burns’ sixth minute goal.

Town were punished for their missed chances as Swinson’s Nicky Ajose levelled with their only shot on target in the whole game.

Back then Fleetwood were in a relegation battle under Steven Pressley, and Cole says Uwe Rosler’s current side is stronger side than the one that drew with the Robins last term.

He said: “I think we are completely different from last year – we are a lot stronger.

“I think all round, defensively and in attack, we are a completely different beast than last season.”

Fleetwood are the only team in the Football League to have scored in every league game this season.

And after breaking his personal goal drought with two in Tuesday’s 3-2 FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury at Highbury, Cole (right) says Fleetwood have the firepower to cause Swindon plenty of headaches.

He said: “I think that with all the goals we have got up top and the things we are creating, we will go there, definitely score and cause them problems.”