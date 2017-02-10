This award is for us all, says manager of the month Rosler

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says he would have sacrificed his Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award in favour of Cian Bolger taking home the Player of the Month gong.

Town’s central defender was pipped to that award by Bury’s James Vaughan, though Rosler did win the manager’s prize – and was quick to stress he believes it is an award for the whole team after they continued their unbeaten league run throughout the month.

Fleetwood face Rochdale tomorrow unbeaten in 13 games and Rosler wants Bolger to keep up his form.

The head coach said: “If I had a choice, I would have sacrificed our reward to give it to Cian because I think he has been outstanding.

“From the beginning of the season to where he is now, I think he has massively improved – on the pitch and with his daily approach. He was a good pro before but I think he is training with a real focus to look at where he can get better .

“Players like Cian sacrifice so much and he is getting his rewards and recognition now. I would have loved him to win it because he completely deserved it.

“When you select a team, you look for players who can add something really special and he does that. He also works to be more consistent and to be a leader.

“He is only 24 but I think he has played a lot of football and needed to make a next step now. Where that step will take him I don’t know.”

Now Rosler wants to build on the momentum gained from the unbeaten run and award success by keeping their foot on the gas against Dale at Highbury.

He added: “We feel as a team we got the recognition – 13 points out of 15 in January and the FA Cup games against Bristol City, in which we did well.

“I think that we did really well to build that momentum. When I say ‘we’, I mean first and foremost the players but also the coaches and staff. We must keep the standards high and keep the players continuously on their toes, selecting the right players for the right games.

“Football is not a one man show. The results you deliver are a product of the team on the pitch and working together in one direction off the pitch. When you have only 11 or 12 good players you won’t go on a run like this.

“There is so much fine-detail work behind the scenes to allow the team to perform that way.

“And obviously when they get over that white line, the players are the ones hopefully turning all the preparation and fine details into results.

“When we get that recognition it is very good. I think it is very good for the chairman to see that all those different sections functioning.

“But it is just a picture of the moment and we want to have that recognition after the season as well.”

George Burley, who chaired the judging panel, said: “A successful month for Fleetwood Town, remaining unbeaten and accumulating 13 points out of 15 available. “Uwe has pushed Fleetwood into a play-0ff position and they are looking strong to finish in the top six.”

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman added: “After seeing off Shrewsbury, Bristol City and Coventry, the real test came against league leaders Sheffield United but they saw them off with aplomb.

“This highlights just how far Fleetwood have come in a short space of time under Rosler, who is clearly a very talented manager.”