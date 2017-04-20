The biggest lesson of Davies’ career – Uwe

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says there is more to come from Ben Davies as his young guns continue to grow with a play-off spot already secured.

On-loan Preston defender Davies’ first career goal proved the winner against Millwall on Monday and secured a top-five finish in League One.

Town are now just two points behind Bolton in the race for the second automatic promotion place and Rosler says the Lions game could be one of the most important in Davies’ career.

The head coach said: “The way he started the game, stabilised the game and ended it is probably the biggest lesson in his career.

“He will remember that game for many years and I think it can be a breakthrough in his career because he has grown in confidence and can deal with that sort of football.

“That is the beauty of my job, when you get players and see how they can grow in a very short space of time.

Fleetwood Town's Ben Davies scores his sides first goal

“I think there is so much more for him (Ben). I would like to train him so much more but I can’t because he has to play every game and there are so many. There is so much more potential in the player and areas where we can improve him.

“It is an absolute pleasure for me to watch players like him and we have a few. But we are not relying on one player – it is a massive team effort.”

l Town have invited the Cod Army to celebrate the season at the annual Fans’ Awards Night in Jim’s Bar at Highbury on Monday (6.30pm),

The full first-team squad will be in attendance and chairman Andy Pilley said: “This will be a fantastic opportunity to recognise the efforts of Uwe Rosler and the squad.

“I’m sure our fans will turn up in numbers and make it a great night.”

Fans have the opportunity to vote for their player of the year, young player of the year, goal of the season, fan of the year and Junior Cod Army player of the year at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/C8PXRW9

Strikers Ashley Hunter and David Ball have most nominations for goal of the season, with three each on the shortlist of 10.

Ball’s goals at Highbury against Charlton, Shrewsbury and the last-gasp leveller against Southend are all in the running, while Hunter’s strikes at Millwall, Bristol Rovers and at home to Walsall are in the running.

Bobby Grant’s effort against Northampton at Highbury, Devante Cole’s goal at Scunthorpe, Kyle Dempsey’s strike in the home defeat to Bolton and Conor McLaughlin’s first-time effort in the 2-0 win at champions Sheffield United complete the shortlist.

Watch all the goals at www.youtube.com/watch?v=bd4SjoYcPsA

Voting closes at 9am tomorrow.