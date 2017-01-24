TEAM NEWS: Sheffield United v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes three changes for tonight’s clash at Sheffield United.

New signing Marcus Schwabl makes his first start for the club while Wes Burns makes his first start as a permanent Fleetwood player after his loan spell last term.

Devante Cole also returns for the starting line-up as he and Burns replace David Ball and Ash Hunter up front.

Schwabl comes in for George Glendon and slots into the centre of a midfield three as Rosler sticks with a 3-5-2 formation.

Skipper Nathan Pond is still missing due to a knee injury with ex-Blade Martyn Woolford a long-term absentee due to a knee injury.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Bolger, Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Schwabl, Grant, Burns, Cole. Subs: Neal, Davis, Ball, Hunter, Glendon, Long, Maguire.

Sheffield United: Moore, Fleck, O’Connell, Basham, McNulty, Sharp, Coutts, Freeman, Ebanks-Landell, Duffy, Lafferty. Subs: Scougall, Lavery, Done, Ramsdale, Wright, Riley, Wilson.

Referee: Robert Jones.