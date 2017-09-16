TEAM NEWS: Portsmouth v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town skipper Nathan Pond returns to the starting line-up for today’s clash at Portsmouth.

Pond has been an unused substitute in the last two league games against Oldham (2-2) and Tuesday night’s clash with Bury.

But the skipper returns to the side in place of Baily Cargill with Ash Eastham moving over to the left of the three and Cian Bolger moving to the right with Pond returning to his slot in the central defensive role.

Cargill moves to the bench with Uwe Rosler making one further change to the team that beat Bury 3-2 on Tuesday night.

George Glendon comes into central midfield in place of Jack Sowerby who is not involved in the squad.

Glendon comes into the centre of a midfield three as Rosler opts for a 3-5-2 wing-back formation.

Striker Conor McAleny is fit enough to be named on the bench for the first time in over a month after injuring his ankle in the second league game of the season at Northampton.

Forward Bobby Grant also takes his spot on the bench after he was omitted from the squad against Bury.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Eastham, Pond, Bolger, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, O’Neill, Bell, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, McAleny, Grant, Burns, Godswill, Hunter, Cargill.

Portsmouth: McGee, Thompson, Burgess, Clarke, McCrory, Close, O’Keefe, Lowe, Pitman, Kennedy, Chaplin. Subs: Bass, Talbot, Donohue, Evans, Naismith, Main, Hawkins.

Referee: Dean Whitestone