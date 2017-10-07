TEAM NEWS: Plymouth v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler sticks with the same starting XI from their last League One clash for today’s game at Plymouth.

Rosler names the same side that beat Bradford 3-0 and lost 3-1 against Charlton last weekend.

The Town head coach made 10 changes in midweek for the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win with only Cian Bolger remaining in the side from that clash.

Town’s 2014 League Two play-off final hero Antoni Sarcevic lines up against his former club for Plymouth today.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Bell, Cole, Hiwula. Subs: Neal, O’Neill, Burns, Hunter, Schwabl, Sowerby, Cargill.

Plymouth Letheren, Sawyer, Songo’o, Edwards, Ness, Sarcevic, Carey, Blissett, Jervis, Threlkeld, Wylde. Subs: Ciftci, Lameiras, Grant, Taylot-Sinclair, Fox, Fletcher, Cooper.