TEAM NEWS: Oldham v Fleetwood

Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond makes his first start since January at Oldham.

Pond, 32, has been out of action since he was injured in a collision with Conor McLaughlin in the 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

The defender made a 12 minute cameo off the bench in the 3-1 win at Oxford on Wednesday and returns to the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Rosler makes a further three changes to the side that won at Oxford with Markus Schwabl also returning from injury to start in the middle of a midfield three with George Glendon also coming in.

Midfielder Martyn Woolford also returns from injury to start in a front three with David Ball and Ash Hunter as Kyle Dempsey and Ash Eastham move to the bench with Godswill Ekpolo and Amari’i Bell out of the squad.

Striker Wes Burns is also back on the bench after missing the midweek game at Oxford.

Conor McLaughlin lines up against his brother Oldham player Ryan for only the second time with ex-Fleetwood forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway who left Highbury in the January transfer window lining-up against his old club.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Bolger, Pond, Davies, Glendon, Schwabl, Grant, Woolford, Ball, Hunter. Subs: Urwin, Brannagan, Burns, Eastham, Sowerby, Dempsey, Maguire.

Oldham: Ripley, Wilson, Gerrard, Banks, Amadi-Holloway, Taylor, Erwin, Fane, Clarke, McLaughlin, Green. Subs: Law, O’Neill, Flynn, Croft, Ngoo, Edmundson, Obadeyi.

Referee: N Miller.