TEAM NEWS: Northampton v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has dropped striker Ashley Hunter from the match day squad for today’s League One clash at Northampton.

Hunter started in Town’s 2-1 extra-time League Cup defeat to Carlisle on Tuesday but was brought off in the 61st minute but is not understood to be injured.

Rosler hinted their would be repercussions from that game in the post-match press as he stated: “I think opportunities for one or two will be coming less.

“I have to say that, they have to convince me in training, with the development squad games that they are ready on Tuesday we had too many players on the pitch that struggled with the physicality, with the league football.”

One player who has impressed in those development squad games in young striker Ashley Nadesan who scored twice for Paul Murray’s side in the 4-1 win over Morecambe at Poolfoot Farm on Wednesday.

After that brace he has been promoted to the substitutes bench for today’s clash against the Cobblers.

His last appearance on the bench was for Town’s 3-1 win at Oxford in April last season but he has yet to make his football league debut.

Their is a familiar face in the opposition with former Town forward Chris Long starting for the Cobblers.

Long ended his season long loan deal at Highbury from Burnley early in January last year and joined Town’s promotion rivals Bolton for the latter half of the campaign.

Now he has joined another of Fleetwood’s League One rivals Northampton on-loan from the Premier League club.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Bell, Grant, Hiwula, McAleny. Subs: Neal, Godswill, Nadesan, Cole, Burns, Schwabl, O’Neill.

Northampton: Cornell, Buchanan, Kasim Taylor, Waters, Revell, Pierre, Phillips, Long, Crooks, Poole. Subs: Moloney, Richards, Lobjoit, Bowditch, McWilliams, Goff, Taylor.

Referee: Brett Huxtable.