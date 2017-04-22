TEAM NEWS: Gillingham v Fleetwood

Fleetwood duo Cian Bolger and Devante Cole are back from injury to start on the bench at Gillingham today.

Centre-half Bolger (knee) has been out of action since the 2-0 Oldham defeat earlier this month while Cole (groin) has not featured since the 4-2 defeat to Bolton in March.

Both are fit enough to start on the bench as head coach Uwe Rolser makes two changes to the side that beat Millwall 1-0 on Monday.

Cameron Brannagan and Wes Burns move to the bench as Kyle Dempsey and Ash Hunter return to the starting line-up.

Gillingham: Holy, Jackson, Ehmer, Oshilaja, Hessenthaler, Donnelly, McDonald, Martin, Parker, Rehman, Wright. Subs: Nelson, Herd, Osadebe, List, Cundle, Cornick, Mbo.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Hunter, Ball. Subs: Urwin, Brannagan, Burns, Bolger, Nirennold, Schwabl, Cole.

Referee: Christopher Sarginson