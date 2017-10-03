TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Morecambe

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has made 10 changes for tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash against Morecambe.

Cian Bolger is the only man who started the 3-1 defeat to Charlton on Saturday to start tonight for this group game against the Shrimps.

Victory will see Town go through to the next round as they bid to build on their opening group 3-0 win over Leicester City in August.

Rosler sticks with a 3-5-2 with Chris Neal in for Alex Cairns who moves to the bench.

Bolger moves into the middle of a back three with Baily Cargill back from injury to make his first start since the 3-2 win over Bury and Harvey Roders making his first Town appearance since he was sent off in the 2-1 EFL Cup exit to Carlisle.

Aiden O’Neill, Markus Schwabl and Jack Sowerby make up the midfield three with Godswill Ekpolo and Joe Maguire deployed as wing-backs as Ash Hunter and Wes Burns both start up front.

Skipper Nathan Pond and forward Jordy Hiwula are named on the bench alongside Cairns with the rest of Saturday’s starting line-up Ash Eastham, Amari’i Bell, Lewie Coyle, Bobby Grant, George Glendon, Kyle Dempsey and Devante Cole all rested from the squad.

Fleetwood: Neal, Rodgers, Bolger, Eastham, Godswill, O’Neill, Schwabl, Sowerby, Maguire, Hunter, Burns. Subs: Cairns, Pond, Hiwula, Nirennold Nadesan, Biggins, Donohue.

Morecambe: Nizic, McGowan, Kenyon, Fleming, Campbell, Conlon, Lavelle, Turner, Deakin, Muller, Rose. Subs: Maher, Brough, Winnard, Ellison, Lund, Yawson, Jordon.

Referee: Eddie Ilderton.