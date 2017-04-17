TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Millwall

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes two changes to the side that beat Peterborough 2-1 on Good Friday.

Striker Wes Burns makes his first start since the 1-1 draw at Charlton in February as he continues his return from an ankle injury to partner David Ball up front in a 3-5-2 line-up.

Burns replaces Ash Hunter with Cameron Brannagan coming in for Kyle Dempsey on the right of the midfield three as both Dempsey and Hunter move to the bench for today’s crunch clash against Millwall.

This clash will be Fleetwood full-back Amari’i Bell’s 100th game for the club.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Davies, Bell, Brannagan, Glendon, Grant, Burns, Ball. Subs: Urwin, Davis, Nirennold, Hunter, Woolford, Dempsey, Schwabl.

Millwall: King, Martin, Hutchinson, Williams, Thompson, Gregory, Romeo Wallace, Webster, Morison, O’Brien. Subs: Archer, Cummings, Worrall, Onyedinma, Butcher, Ferguson, Cooper.

Referee: J Brooks