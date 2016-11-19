TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Chesterfield

Town keeper Alex Cairns will make his first ever league start against old club Chesterfield today.

Cairns retains his place in the starting line-up after featuring in Town’s 4-1 extra-time FA Cup first round replay clash against Southport on Tuesday.

Cairns made his Town debut and his first competitive appearance in five years in the 1-0 win over Chesterfield after Chris Neal had sustained a head injury.

Prior to that game Cairns, who joined Town from Rotherham in the summer, had only ever played one competitive game after coming off the bench for Leeds in their 5-0 home Championship defeat to Blackpool back in November 2011.

Now Rosler has given Cairns, who had a short seven month spell at Chesterfield from July 2015 to January 2016, his first ever league start.

Town boss Rosler makes three changes to the side that beat Southport on Tuesday night.

Conor McLaughlin has returned from international duty with Northern Ireland and goes straight back into the side in place of Victor Nirennold.

Ash Hunter will partner David Ball up front with Devante Cole joining Nirennold on the bench.

Cian Bolger comes back into the side in place of Aaron Amadi-Holloway with Rosler switching to a 3-5-2 wing-back formation that he utilised in extra-time against Southport.

Bolger joins captain Nathan Pond and Ashley Eastham in a back three with McLaughlin and Amari’i Bell deployed as wing-backs.

Kyle Dempsey, George Glendon and Bobby Grant retain their places in midfield with Jimmy Ryan still missing due to a foot knock sustained in Town’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale last weekend.

Hunter who scored in extra-time against Southport partners Ball up top.

Fleetwood team to face Chesterfield: Cairns, McLaughlin, Eastham, Pond, Bolger, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Ball, Hunter. Subs: Neal, Jonsson, Amadi-Holloway, Nirennold, Sowerby, Godswill, Cole.

Chesterfield: Allinson, Liddle, Evatt, Mitchell, O’Neill, Dimaio, Donohue, Dennis, Anderson, O’Shea, Ayiribi. Subs: Fulton, Simons, Humphreys, Maguire, Beesley, Ofoegbu, German.

Referee: S Stockbridge.