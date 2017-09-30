Search

TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Charlton

Fleetwood Town's Aiden O'Neill
Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler has named an unchanged team for today’s clash with Charlton at Highbury.

Rosler sticks with the same starting line-up that beat Bradford City 3-0 in midweek.

The only change he makes it to the bench with Aiden O’Neill returning from his one match suspension to replace Markus Schwabl.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Bell, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, O’Neill, Burns, Ekpolo, Hunter, Sowerby, Cargill.

Charlton: Amos, Kashi, Bauer, Magennis, Clarke, Holmes, Fosu-Henry, Konsa Ngoyo, Forster-Caskey, Da Silva, Sarr. Subs: Phillips, Jackson, Marshall, Reeves, Aribo.

Referee: Seb Stockbridge.