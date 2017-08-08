TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Carlisle

Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey does not start against former club Carlisle United for tonight’s League Cup clash at Highbury.

Tonight is the first time the midfielder has come up against his former club but he will have to wait for a chance to show the United fans how much he has developed since his 2015 exit as Uwe Rosler names him on the bench.

It is one of six changes the German makes to the side that beat Rotherham 2-0 in the opening League One game of the season on Saturday.

Dempsey, his central midfield partner George Glendon, two-goal hero Conor McAleny and left wing-back Amari’i Bell all move to the bench with forward Bobby Grant and skipper Nathan Pond rested completely ahead of Saturday’s game at Northampton.

Harvey Rodgers makes his debut on the right of the back three as Joe Maguire comes in for Bell, Markus Schwabl and young Burnley loanee Aiden O’Neill come into the centre of the park, with forwards Devante Cole and Ash Hunter handed starts as Fleetwood aim to reach the second round of the competition for the first time in their history.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Rodgers, Bolger, Eastham, Coyle, Schwabl, O’Neill, Maguire, Hunter, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, Bell, Dempsey, Burns, McAleny, Glendon, Ekpolo.

Carlisle: Bonham, Grainger, Joyce, Liddle, Parkes, Jones, Devitt, Bennett, Ellis, Lambe, Miller. Subs: Bacon, Miller, Hope, Adams, Cosgrove, Salkeld, Egan.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.