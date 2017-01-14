TEAM NEWS: Fleetwood v Bristol Rovers

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler makes one change for today’s League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

Rosler has reshuffled his strikers after last weekend’s 0-0 FA Cup third round draw at Championship side Bristol City with Devante Cole moving to the bench and Ash Hunter returning to the starting line-up.

Hunter scored in the reverse fixture when Town surrendered a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at the Memorial Stadium.

The Town boss sticks with the same 3-5-2 formation as they aim to make it 13 unbeaten against fellow play-off chasers Rovers.

Defender Ash Eastham, who broke his jaw in Town’s 3-0 win over Shrewsbury Town back in November has recovered from the injury and is named on the bench for today’s clash.

Fleetwood: Cairns, McLaughlin, Bolger, Pond, Davies, Bell, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Ball, Hunter. Subs: Neal, Jonsson, Eastham, Nirennold, Long, Sowerby, Cole.

Bristol Rovers: Puddy, Brown, Lockyer, McChrystal, Clarke, Harrison, Taylor, Lines, Clarke, Moore, Bodin. Subs: Hodges, Lawrence, Easter, Montano, Sinclair, James, Partington.