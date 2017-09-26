TEAM NEWS: Bradford v Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler makes three changes for today’s clash at Bradford City.

Kyle Dempsey returns from suspension to take his place on the right of midfield as he comes in for Aiden O’Neill who was sent off in the 4-2 defeat against Southend.

George Glendon comes in for Markus Schwabl in central midfield with ex-Bradford striker Jordy Hiwula also recalled to the starting line-up.

He will start alongside another ex-Bradford man Devante Cole as Rosler opts for a 3-5-2 wing-back formation.

Fleetwood: Cairns, Bolger, Pond, Eastham, Coyle, Dempsey, Glendon, Grant, Bell, Hiwula, Cole. Subs: Neal, Hunter, Rodgers, Godswill, Burns, Schwabl, Sowerby.

Bradford: Doyle, McMahon, Knight-Percival, Kilgallon, Chicksen, Gilliead, Vincelot, Reeves, Law, Patrick, Jones. Subs: Raeder, Thompson, Wyke, Taylor, Poleon, Field, Hendrie.

Referee: Graham Salisbury.