Table talk not on Rosler’s menu at Fleetwood

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler wants to concentrate on improvement and keeping Town’s mammoth unbeaten run going, rather than on the League One table.

Town remain fourth after making it 14 unbeaten in the league thanks to a 0-0 home draw with Rochdale.

As they prepare to welcome fifth-placed Bradford City to Highbury tomorrow, Rosler does not want to focus on the table but on playing better football and on finding new ways to surprise teams.

He said: “I think we have to stop looking at the position. We are Fleetwood Town – other clubs, like Millwall and Charlton, should be in our position.

“We should now be concentrating on playing better football, passing the ball, creating chances, keeping our run going but also on finding new ways to surprise the opposition.”

As for Town’s third successive draw, Rosler said: “I think it was a fair result. There was not much in the game.

“Rochdale did a job on us. We see more and more teams trying to stop us and we need to find other ways to win games.

“The good thing is we kept our run going but in general we are a little bit disappointed.

“The game was very erratic, a lot of duels, a typical League One game at this time of year, when people are showing signs of fatigue physically and mentally.

“I think we expect more goal attempts, more goal opportunities from general play and unfortunately that did not happen.”

Rosler gave Jack Sowerby 45 minutes at wing-back in place of the injured Conor McLaughlin before throwing on Victor Nirennold.

McLaughlin remains a doubt for the Bantams clash and Rosler added: “Conor is clearly our number one wing-back, so as long as he is out injured we need to find solution.

“Playing young Jack Sowerby is a vote of confidence from me in him because it is only the third time he has played that position.

“He is a good footballer but we did not create over that side as much as we hoped.

“In the second half I wanted to get a bit more solid and Victor knows that position better. He allowed us to go to a back four and that is the way we tried to win the game.”

Forward Wes Burns went through the pain barrier to play out the final minutes after hurting a leg.

Rosler said: “There were five minutes to go and we couldn’t make any more substitutions.

“I think it was important that he stayed on the pitch. The physio told me there was no risk of long-term injury and he just needed to get through it.

“We will assess him now and it is too early to say if he is available for Tuesday.”

The head coach hinted at more squad rotation tomorrow night.

“We need to refresh things in certain areas. I’m sure we are getting it right and will be competitive until the end of the season,” he said.