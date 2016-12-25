Striker wants fans to have a Ball

David Ball hopes Fleetwood can give the fans an extra Christmas treat of more points over the festive period.

Fleetwood made it eight games unbeaten at Swindon last weekend, and with two North West derbies against relegation-battling Bury on Boxing Day and Oldham Athletic on New Year’s Day, Ball wants to give the fans a gift of more points.

He said: “Merry Christmas! I hope everyone enjoys the day and hopefully we can give you a couple of points over the Christmas period.”

Town are flying high at the moment and are eighth in the League One table and two points off the play-offs.

Ball says the players have their feet on the ground and are just focusing on the task in hand.

He added that it is the best spirit he has seen in a Fleetwood dressing room since he moved to Highbury in July 2012.

He said: “I think as you can see with the manager (Uwe Rosler) coming in, (his assistant) Rob (Kelly) and the group of lads that came in there is an unbelievable team spirit.

“I can see now with the group of lads that we have got in that dressing room we take each game as it comes and we are a group that is very grounded.

“We will just keeping plodding along and taking wins when we can.”