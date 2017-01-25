Still safety first for Fleetwood boss after ‘biggest win’

Fourth-placed Fleetwood picked up a huge three points away to leaders Sheffield United – but manager Uwe Rosler says Town’s first priority is still 50 points and League One safety.

Town are now just one point from that goal and one behind third-placed Bolton after strengthening their grip on a play-off spot at Bramall Lane.

Rosler’s men made it five straight wins and 11 games unbeaten in League One with a 2-0 success against the Blades.

But the head coach has his feet firmly on the ground and is looking at Saturday’s home clash with play-off rivals Southend primarily as an opportunity to pass that 50-point barrier.

Rosler said of last night’s victory: “We played really well against a very good side.

“Sheffield United have to go up and they will go up.

“They invested heavily in January and I wish them all the best.

“I said to the boys that four points from the two games against Sheffield United and Southend would get our first target for the season done.

“It will be an unbelievable achievement because 50 points secures our status in League One.”

Town are just two points from matching their total of last season, with this campaign little over halfway through.

Wing-back Conor McLaughlin opened the scoring in the 21st minute in South Yorkshire and Devante Cole clinched victory with a well-executed chip in the 66th.

And Rosler said everything went to plan ... except that his side didn’t score more goals on the counter-attack.

He added: “This was our biggest win against a big-profile team, a team who leads the league, who plays fantastic football and we go there and win 2-0.

“It was fantastic, apart from not scoring more goals on the counter-attack because I think we had some clear-cut chances. We had better chances than them in the first half.

“Coming to a place like this, you will always have moments when you are under pressure but in the second half we restricted them to one or two moments in the box.

“Apart from that, everything was outside the box. I don’t think our keeper needed to make an unbelievable save today.

“I said, ‘How brave can we be having our two wing-backs in their box?’

“Because that is a really offensive intent. That was our aim and we did that in the beginning of the game.”

Fleetwood gave full debuts to last week’s signings Wes Burns and Markus Schwabl, who both had their first taste of action off the bench in Saturday’s win at Coventry.