Southern comforts for loan ace Cargill

He was born just down the road from Fratton Park and now Baily Cargill is hoping to mark his return to the South coast with a goal for his mum.

Tomorrow is Cargill’s mum’s birthday and Town’s on-loan defender from Bournemouth hopes he can treat her to a goal and three points for Town if he gets the nod.

His mum will not be the only member of the Winchester-born left-footer’s family heading to Portsmouth, with a number of the Cargill clan set to join the Cod Army in the away end tomorrow.

This time he hopes for a start and a different result after his family had to settle for watching a 15-minute debut in Town’s last away clash, the 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Cargill said: “It is very close to home. I will have a lot of my family there and I think most of them will be in the away end!

“Fratton Park is about an hour away from home. My mum, dad and brother managed to get to the Bristol Rovers game but I only got on for 15 minutes or so.

“If I play on Saturday, hopefully I can get a goal for mum on her birthday.”

And Cargill is hoping he will have cemented his place in Town’s back three by the time they head to the south coast again to face Plymouth next month.

However, the 22-year-old knows it is up to him to keep his levels high if he wants to stay in Uwe Rosler’s team after starting the last two League One games – the 2-2 draw with Oldham and Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Bury.

He said: “My main aim is to come here and play games, I need to play well.

“I can’t just think I am coming here and am just going to slot into the team and not come out of the team if I am not playing well.

“I think I’ve got to concentrate on my performances and on putting in a good performance.”

Town are two games in to a six-match September and Premier League youngster Cargill (above) likes the busy nature of League One.

He said: “The games come thick and fast in this division.

“We have had a look at the fixtures after this weekend. We have a week until we play Southend here but then we have got five or six games in three weeks.

“I think it is brilliant. In the Premier League it is mainly Saturday to Saturday but I have come here to get games, so bring it on!”

And Cargill says he is settling in well after joining on loan last month.

He said: “I’ve found a place to stay and moved the girlfriend up here.

“I’m settling in well and getting to know the lads a bit better.”