Shutouts are the key for Cargill

Fleetwood defender Baily Cargill says Town need to get back to basics as they bid for a clean slate at Portsmouth tomorrow.

Town opened the League One campaign with three clean sheets in a row but they have conceded seven in their three league games since.

And now Bournemouth loan star Cargill, who made his debut in the 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers and has started the last two games, says his top target is not to concede at Fratton Park.

With Town scoring in every league game to date, Cargill says clean sheets will be the key to victory as he is backing the side to do the business at the other end.

He said: “The gaffer bangs on about how good the record was here last year – 20 clean sheets – so we need to get back to that.

“We started the season strongly, with three clean sheets on the bounce, and clean sheets will win us games because we are going to score goals.

“We need to get back to basics and make sure we are defending right and getting those clean sheets.”

Town shifted formation on Tuesday night from 3-4-3 to a pure 3-5-2 wing-back system. And left-footed centre- half Cargill, brought in to add balance to the defence, says it is his first time in a back three.

He said: “I have played in a central defensive two a lot of my career, so coming here and into a back three has been a bit strange.

“I feel I have been picking it up and the games have been a learning curve for me.

“I’m getting to know the position a bit better and the players around me.”

Cargill took skipper Nathan Pond’s spot in the starting line-up against Oldham and the young defender says he has learnt a lot from Pond, who has been at the club since 2003.

He said: “Pondy has been great with me. You would not know I took his spot.

“He’s a top lad and he has been really nice to me. There are no egos here, so I’ve slotted in nicely.

“It is a team game and a long season, and we are going to need all of our players.”