Sharp-shooting young guns thrill Fleetwood boss Rosler

Fleetwood Town are top of the league after the opening weekend and Uwe Rosler says he is looking forward to seeing what the future holds for his young guns this term.

The 2-0 win over promotion favourites Rotherham left Rosler’s side top of the pile in League One.

The German was pleased with the start and with the transition as Town adapted to losing four of last season’s key players – Jimmy Ryan, Conor McLaughlin, David Ball and Ben Davies – with 24-year-old debutant Conor McAleny making an immediate impact as he scored both goals.

His fellow new recruits Kyle Dempsey, a 21-year-old on loan at the club last season, Lewie Coyle, also 21, and Jordy Hiwula, 22, all impressed in a squad Rosler says is the youngest he has ever worked with.

It is a squad believed to be the youngest in the whole division and the head coach revealed his current crop has an average age of “23.1”.

Rosler says that despite a lack of experience that some other teams possess, he has full trust in his youngsters and their potential and hunger.

He said: “That is football.

“We lost four players who played 95 per cent of our football.

“Jimmy Ryan had 17 starts out of 17 games (before injury) and the other three played massive parts in the second half of the season.

“To replace four key players is not easy but we also invested in youth and potential. Sometimes it costs you a little bit of experience and consistency, but I have so much trust and belief in my squad.

“Our squad has a 23.1 average age. I have never worked with such a young squad.

“I am looking really forward because I see their potential every day in training. They are hungry.

“You saw that on Saturday. The guys who came in looked like they have never been away.

“They have got our DNA completely. They have bought into it and the guys who have been here a while just continued where they stopped last season.”

Rosler says the club is still looking to replace left-footed centre-half Ben Davies, loaned from Preston last term, and hopes to keep everyone else at the club until the transfer window has closed.

He praised double goalscorer McAleny and stressed the need to keep the forward fit, so he can get the full season he desires.

Rosler added said: “Conor has settled in really well.

“I know him from Brentford. He came to us with his own task of playing a big chunk of games because that is what is missing on his CV.

“I think we have the infrastructure in place. We talk about medical, we talk about fitness coaches, sports scientists and the way we train and the way we play and rotate. I said to Conor I think that is possible with us.

“(I said to him) You need to trust me. He was not really happy (being substituted on Saturday). He wanted his hat-trick and I can understand that as a striker myself, but I have to see the bigger picture.

“I think he was very good and we need to keep him fit, keep him on the pitch and that is our job. This was a big step in the right direction.”

And Rosler says the win gives Town a boost going into tomorrow’s clash with League Two side Carlisle in the Carabao Cup.

He said: “The win gives us confidence and that is what is needed on Tuesday night because we play a very strong Carlisle team. They have just beaten Blackburn Rovers 3-1 in their last pre-season game.

“It is a big challenge. Again there will be changes but we want to win that game and it will be another big test for us.”