Season ticket sales boom shows Fleetwood bond with fans

Fleetwood Town have sold more season tickets than for 2016-17 and Uwe Rosler says that as long as his players fight for the badge they will always have a special relationship with the fans.

Rosler was delighted to see 70-plus members of the Cod Army at Kossen last Saturday, having made the 2,000-mile trip to Austria to support their team in the friendly win over Czech side FK Jabonec.

Joe Maguire curled home a set-piece winner from the last kick of the game to send them into raptures and Rosler thanked chairman Andy Pilley for subsidising the supporters’ journey.

The head coach had earlier spoken to The Gazette about the healthy relationship between the club and its fan-base after away support increased last season and the home game against Bolton, who are back at Highbury for a friendly this Saturday, attracted a sell-out crowd of 5,123 in March.

He said: “I think there has been a good bond between the players and supporters, and we just need to build on that and not take it for granted.”

“As long as we try hard, as long as the supporters can see we fight for the core, the colours, for the badge then there will always be a good symbiosis. (There is) a healthy relationship to build on and make it even better.”

Skipper NathanPond also hailed the great support of the fans, who staged a good-natured pitch invasion after Maguire’s winner in Austria.

Pond said: “It was quite a funny scene, an enjoyable scene. There was no malice in it, just the fans having a bit of fun.

“All the players have been talking and laughing about the little pitch invasion.”

The club confirmed yesterday that with League One’s big kick-off still almost three weeks away, season ticket sales had surpassed last years.

Chairman Pilley said: “We are really pleased with the amount of people who have purchased season tickets so far.

“We are well ahead of where we expected to be and well ahead of last year’s figures, so I’d like to thank everyone who has got theirs and has committed their support to the team.”