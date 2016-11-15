Rosler wants Town to show hunger

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler has warned his players they must match Southport’s hunger in Tuesday night’s first-round FA Cup replay

Southport held Fleetwood to a goalless home draw when the initial tie was televised live last Monday and the Vanarama National League side still harbour hopes of an upset.

Rosler’s side have since been beaten by Carlisle in the EFL Trophy and lost at Port Vale on Saturday, while Steve Burr’s team extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches at the weekend with victory over Maidstone.

“We have to match their ambitions on the pitch,” Rosler said. “We still need to learn our lessons from the weekend.

“Southport made it difficult for us. I’m as confident as I can be for the match - but I can’t predict the outcome.

“It’s the same challenge as the first game. They work very hard and have an appetite to cause an upset.”

A trip to League One strugglers Shrewsbury in the second round awaits the winners.

Swindon will be buoyed by their convincing win against Charlton at the weekend for the visit of National League side Eastleigh following their 1-1 draw at the Silverlake Stadium.

The winners will play at home in round two against either Halifax or Dagenham & Redbridge, who also replay at The Shay on Tuesday night.

Evostik League Division One South & West side Taunton Town face a long trip to Barrow after twice squandering the lead against their National League opponents in a 2-2 draw in the initial tie.

A trip to Bristol Rovers or Crawley is at stake, with the two Football League sides replaying at the Memorial Stadium on the same night.

Rochdale’s Callum Camps earned his side a home replay against Maidstone United with a 90th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Gallagher Stadium and a second-round tie at Carlisle awaits the winners.

Solihull Moors fought back from two down at Yeovil to secure a 2-2 draw and the winners will travel to Luton in the second round, while League Two sides Newport and Notts County will look to make home advantage pay in their respective replays against Alfreton and Boreham Wood.

AFC Wimbledon also hit back after trailing by two goals to clinch a replay in a 2-2 draw at Bury. Coventry take on Morecambe after the two sides drew 1-1 at the Globe Arena and Cheltenham visit Crewe after their first-round tie at Whaddon Road ended 1-1.

Stourbridge will play League One side Northampton for a place in the FA Cup third round after they beat Whitehawk 3-0 in a replay on Monday.

Whitehawk play in National League South, one division above Northern Premier League side Stourbridge, but failed to make their superior status count.

Chris Lait gave Stourbridge the lead soon after half-time before two goals from Luke Benbow sealed a surprise win.

Whitehawk’s disappointment will be compounded by the controversy at the end of the first tie, which saw Javier Favarel’s goal ruled out by the referee blowing for full-time.

Stourbridge go through to face Northampton, who sit eighth in League One.

Joining them will be Curzon Ashton after they beat Westfields, the lowest ranked side left in the competition, 3-1.

Westfields play in the Midland Football League - the ninth tier - but they were outclassed by their National League North opponents.

Adam Morgan’s double put Curzon in command and Niall Cummins scored a third. Nick Harrhy added a late consolation for Westfields, who were nine minutes away from winning the first game but drew 1-1.

Curzon will now host either AFC Wimbledon or Bury in round two.