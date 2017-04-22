Rosler wants to repay Town’s owner

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler hopes his side can repay club owner Andy Pilley’s contribution as they approach the end of an already historic season.

Fleetwood had just reformed for the third time a little more than 20 years ago but are now on the brink of history as a League One play-off spot is the least they will achieve this season.

Automatic promotion is still within reach as Town enter the final two games against Gillingham and Port Vale two points behind second-placed Bolton Wanderers.

Rosler said: “This football club would not exist without Andy. I personally really want to do it for him as well .

“It is a lot of commitment and he did it unselfishly; that cost him a lot of money, a lot of energy and a lot of time and hopefully we can provide him with a lot of fun and happiness this season.”

Rosler believes the club and the supporters have grown together over the last 44 games – but says the team still needs the fans’ help for dreams to become reality.

He said: “We are together in this. Throughout the year we have grown together, we are together on that ride, on that wave, and I think the supporters should always feel part of our season.

“They help us and they have to help us to keep the margins on our side to help us keep sailing and staying on that wave. Then we are powerful together and we can achieve things that none of us dreamed of before.”

Rosler has been in this position with Brentford and Wigan Athletic but missed out on promotion through the League One and Championship play-offs respectively.

He said: “Each group of players are different, each chemistry and each characteristic of the group is different.

“Obviously there are similarities; at the end of the day we are focusing on each game and try to pick the right players and motivate and prepare them as good as we can.

“I think there is a lot of self-motivation in this group so I probably need to turn it down a little bit instead of turning it up; I think that is a good sign.”