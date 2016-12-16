Rosler wants to get Fleetwood show on the road

Uwe Rosler’s injury-hit Fleetwood side have won seven games in a row at fortress Highbury – and now the Town boss is determined to start picking up similar results on the road.

Fleetwood have won only twice away from home this season, most recently at Chesterfield back in October.

Tomorrow’s visit to Swindon is Town’s last chance to register another win on the road in 2016 before they end the year with home fixtures against Bury and Oldham over the festive season.

Rosler said: “I think the next step is our away form. Our home form is very good and we are building a fortress.

“Away from home I have been pretty pleased with our performances but we have lacked a little bit of know- how and understanding that will help us get over the line.”

Fleetwood were rocked by two more injury scares in Tuesday’s 3-2 FA Cup second round win over Shrewsbury .

Captain Nathan Pond limped off after landing awkwardly on his ankle and young midfielder Jack Sowerby went off holding the back of his leg minutes later.

Both players are doubts for the County Ground tomorrow and could join midfielders Jimmy Ryan (foot), Kyle Dempsey (leg gash) and Martyn Woolford (knee ligaments), full-back Michael Duckworth (groin) and Pond’s fellow centre-half Ash Eastham (jaw) on the sidelines this Christmas.

Injuries forced Rosler to name an attacking bench for Tuesday’s replay, with no defenders and a host of strikers.

And Rosler admitted the injury situation is becoming critical. He said: “First and foremost, who is available is the million dollar question. There are still question marks.

“We have all six strikers fit and ready to go. Our problems are in defence and midfield. It is getting critical now but this group of players always finds a way.”

Despite his injury worries Fleetwood are unbeaten in seven, while Doncaster’s 2-0 defeat at Plymouth last weekend left Town as the only team in the entire Football League to have scored in every league match.

Swindon lost 4-0 to Sheffield United last Saturday, but after watching the game Rosler said: “Swindon are a very good footballing side.

“They did very well in the first half. They had two or three very good chances but conceded two very quick goals.

“Swindon is always a good pitch and they want to play football the right way.

“They have a lot of talented players, with the right energy and willing to attack when they can.”

Rosler’s side made history on Tuesday, when they fought back from 2-0 down to win for the first time since joining the Football League.

The last time Town came from behind to win was against Bury in August last year, when Graham Alexander’s side trailed twice before winning 4-3.

Rosler described Tuesday’s win as a big mental stepping stone for his players.

He said: “Mentally it was massive. We found the way to turn the tie around.”

Shrews boss Paul Hurst said the better team lost but Rosler insists the stats prove otherwise.

He added: “We had 55 per cent of possession, 17 shots and the most on target, so I don’t know why he said that.

“When you saw the second half we had more chances.”

Sheffield United climbed to second in League One with last night’s 2-1 victory at Coventry.