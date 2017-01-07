Rosler: Town’s transfer situation stays the same

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the club have not received any bids for players – yet– and still says it is a case of one out, one in this January.

The club snapped up Preston North End defender Ben Davies on loan but Watford striker Alex Jakubiak’s season long deal was ended early.

Rosler has brought in the in-demand striker Alex Reid from NPL Premier Division club Rushall Olympic but the non-league hotshot will initially link up with the club’s development squad.

Before the transfer window opened the Town boss said he wanted a minimum of one midfielder from the window but he was more coy about his shopping plans this week – saying that the club had not received any bids for any of his players.

He said: “I got told by the chairman (Andy Pilley) when players are going out we can get players in.

“We are working on one or two more things but in general I say the same as last time; I am happy with the majority of the squad. I would love to continue with the majority of the squad.

“We don’t have any bids for anybody on the table so I’m thinking we are definitely going ahead until the summer with what we have.

“One or two going out, then what might happen? Then we have lined up one or two who might come in. That is up to Gretar (Steinsson, technical director) to coordinate that. I’m the head coach.”

Manchester City midfielder George Glendon’s loan deal ends next week but Rosler is certain it will be extended.

The Town boss also does not expect any of his loan players like Burnley striker Chris Long or Huddersfield midfielder Kyle Dempsey to be recalled from their season-long loans.