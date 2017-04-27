Rosler: This Fleetwood squad is unbelievable

Fleetwood are hitting “unbelievable heights” according to head coach Uwe Rosler, who says the beauty of his job has been to see Town develop into a top-six team.

When the German arrived at Highbury just three days before the season kicked-off, he spoke of wishing to instil a top-six mentality.

Now his team are third in League One, with a play-off spot in the bag and even the chance to leapfrog Bolton for the second automatic promotion place on Sunday, Rosler is surprised but would not bet against his side beating Port Vale for a fourth straight win to push Wanderers all the way.

Rosler also compared this squad favourably with the Brentford side he guided to the League One Play-off Final in 2013.

He said: “I think everyone is surprised and that is the beauty of my job.

“One of the most exciting things for me is when you see players buying into things, getting better and forming a team ethic that takes us to unbelievable heights. I enjoy to see those players developing and to see a team fight every single game.

“I think my players have been tremendous. I thought nothing could top my Brentford players but these players did that. This group of players always find a way and to reach 81 points with one game to go is unbelievable.

“I think the club has accelerated at an unbelievable tempo over the years but especially in the last eight or nine months.

“After the season, we all need to reflect and see what we can do for next season. We need to sit down and think with a cool head because what we have done so far is unthinkable for our club.”

Rosler explained why club captain Nathan Pond was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday’s last-gasp 3-2 win at Gillingham. He was replaced by fans’ and players’ player of the year Cian Bolger, who was making his return from an ankle injury.

Rosler said: “Nathan was on a yellow card, and in a game like that where there are a lot of duels, a lot of second balls, we could not afford to lose Pondy for the play-offs.”