Rosler tells Fleetwood to make most of battles with bottom two

Uwe Rosler wants Fleetwood to build a big gap between themselves and tonight’s relegation-battling visitors Shrewsbury – just as they have with Chesterfield.

Town did the double over the rock-bottom Spireites with Saturday’s 2-1 Highbury win, moving within two points of a play-off spot and stretching the gap between the clubs to 13 points.

Town are 11 points clear of the second-bottom Shrews, who appointed Paul Hurst as manager a month ago in place of ex-Town boss Micky Mellon.

Rosler says Shrewsbury are “on the way up” but he aims to halt their progress tonight, when Town bid to make it three wins in a row and to strike a blow ahead of the clubs’ rematch in the FA Cup on Saturday week.

The Town boss said: “It is a massive game. I think we achieved a good gap between us and Chesterfield and now that is the aim with Shrewsbury.

“We have quite a good home record. The players are feeling confident at Highbury and we need to use that advantage.

“We need to be ruthless but Shrewsbury have been uplifted after a manager change. They play with far more energy. They play football that can get you results in our league.”

Ex-Town midfielder Antoni Sarcevic, whose winning goal at Wembley sent Town up to League One in 2014, is expected to make his first return to Highbury since his summer departure.

Sarcevic has been on the fringes of Hurst’s side but could get a chance on his old stomping ground after fellow midfielders Jim O’Brien and Abu Ogogo were both sent off in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United.

But Rosler said Town are just concentrating on themselves. “We think he will play. They have quality in certain areas and can punish us but we know how we can punish them.”

It’s Town’s third home game in eight days and Rosler added: “We always said we wanted to win all three. I think the boys are not satisfied with winning two and we want to go for the third one.”