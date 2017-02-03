Rosler targets record points haul for Fleeetwood

Uwe Rosler has set his Fleetwood Town side a new target to beat the club’s highest-ever Football League points tally after they passed the 50-point mark.

Town’s biggest total yet was 76 in their 2013-14 promotion season.

Now fourth in League One, Fleetwood achieved this season’s first target of 50 with last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Southend and they head to Charlton tomorrow on a club record 12-match unbeaten league run.

Rosler pointed out that in the last three seasons the points totals needed to clinch a coveted play-off spot have been 74, 69 and 74.

He said: “We got our first target of 50 points. Now as a group we decided to add another target – to have the best points tally this club has ever had in league footbal. When we achieve that it will be unbelievable.”

Town have been boosted by a windfall of over £177,000 euros (around £152,550) from UEFA because of defender Conor McLaughlin’s involvement in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign.

And Rosler is happy to keep the finances healthy after a “very good” transfer window. He said: “The chairman backed us, backed me. We generated money as a group and now we are getting money in for Conor’s international appearances. I think to keep our finances healthy is a big plus for us.

“We did what we could do, what was in our budget, and I think we had a very good window.

“I think it was very important for us to get that transfer window out of the way and not lose one of our key players.

“I think we have now the quality and strength in depth to go through to the business end of the season.”

Town head to The Valley having won all three away league games in 2017 – at Shrewsbury, Coventry and Sheffield United.

And Rosler added: “That is pleasing. You see a clear progression throughout the season, in our home form but especially in our away form. We found a formation(3-5-2) that the players feel comfortable with. They are operating to their strength and it is working fine.

“I think we are more confident going away from home. I think we believe a lot in what we are doing.”

Town have scored in every away league game and have drawn a blank at home only once. Rosler added: “That shows our intent to attack and that will also be our intent at Charlton.”

Rosler says that skipper Nathan Pond, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is expected to travel to Charlton.