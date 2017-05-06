Rosler stresses need for controlled attack against Bantams

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler stressed the need for controlled attacking play in tomorrow’s must-win play-off semi-final second-leg clash against Bradford at Highbury.

Town lost 1-0 in the first leg at Valley Parade on Thursday night with Rosler emphasising the need to treat the game like a normal League One clash as they bid to reach Wembley and another shot at promotion to the Championship.

Rory McArdle’s 77th minute header was the difference at Bradford and Rosler says they need to chase the result, but says patience is key and they do not need to chase it from the first minute as he states it is Bradford who have something to lose.

He said: “The difference is the emphasis is now more on us because we have a home game and we are now chasing the result but we do not need to chase the result from the first minute.

“I think it is important that we are playing the game as a normal league game.

Obviously at some point we need to score to win the tie and go to Wembley.

I think it is important that we attack in a controlled manner to make sure that we get a result.

“We will attack from the beginning because that is how we are but in a controlled manner.

“I think they have something to lose, they have something to hold on to and we have something to gain and I think that is a good starting point for us.

“Players looking pretty relaxed, they know what will come, they know what a chance we have, we need to win the game anyway.

“We put a bit of focus on details again, not on a massive amount on training, but on details.

“Hopefully that will help us to win the tie.

“We knew exactly that we have a good chance.

“I try to turn it down a little bit instead of pushing up because I think for our squad I think to address it as normal as we can is the best recipe.

“The occasion will take over anyway at 6.30pm tomorrow, in the preparation we are pretty relaxed but focused and confident and we are all looking forward.

“We know it will be a difficult ask and we need to have eight or nine players on the top of their game plus the substitutes coming on and giving us a momentum that we keep the intensity or even increase the intensity or the quality when they are coming on.

“Then we have a great chance.”