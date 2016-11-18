Rosler’s style pleases Town chief

Town owner Andy Pilley says he has been impressed with Uwe Rosler’s impact at Highbury.

Rosler arrived just three days before the start of the season after Steven Pressley’s shock resignation.

And with Town 13th in the League One table and into the second round of the FA Cup after Tuesday’s replay win over Southportl, Pilley says he is happy with Rosler’s style of attacking football.

The Town chairman said: “I’m very impressed. I think the work rate is very good.

“I think we play good attacking football. That is clearly displayed by us being the only team in our division to have scored in every home and away (league) game. That is quite remarkable.

“We always look like we have goals in us.

“I think Uwe is under no illusions that he has inherited a squad that is not his own.

“He wants to bring some of his own players in but nonetheless he has been very complimentary about what he has got.

“We will back him as best we possibly can.

“We’ve been really impressed with his professionalism and his work ethic.

“He is a pleasure to have at the club and I think the players are buying into his style of football.

“We are seeing already the fruits of his labour.”