Rosler’s reaction to Fleetwood’s 2-2 draw with Oldham

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler was happy to see Ash Hunter break his goal duck as the forward’s last-gasp penalty saw Fleetwood fight back to draw 2-2 against Oldham.

It was the second time Town had battled back at Highbury with Ash Eastham’s 24th minute header cancelling out Craig Davies’ 18th minute goal.

Kean Bryan’s 55th minute sensational strike looked to have sealed a first win of the season for the Latics but after Cole was felled by George Edmundson in injury time Hunter coolly stepped up to open his account for the season.

Speaking on Hunter’s first goal of the season Rosler said: “I’m happy for him because we need him, we need his goals.”

And Rosler explained why it was Hunter, not striker Cole - who nearly clinched a deadline day switch to Championship side Sheffield United who he gave the chance to.

He said: “I felt in that scenario Devante had already had two chances he didn’t score.

“I think Ash Hunter is always a natural choice for us to take penalties and I wanted him to take the penalty.

“It was purely out of the situation, how the game developed.

“Had Devante had scored one or two already I would have left it with Devante but how the game went he had two big chances and I wanted Ash Hunter to try his luck and I think that was the right decision.”

Those two Cole chances fell at crucial times in the game just before half-time and just after the break.

And Rosler says there are still things to iron out as he admitted his side are making too many mistakes - especially in the box.

Those mistakes have seen Town concede five goals in their last two league games as they bounced back from the 3-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers to pick up a point today.

He said: “We made it hard for ourselves.

“But credit to Oldham.

“They are in a difficult situation, they made it difficult for us.

“They put us on the back foot, we immediately equalised.

“End of the first half, beginning of the second half we had too very good chances with Devante Cole one-on-one with the keeper but at the moment we are making too many mistakes in our last third, in the box and that cost us and put us on the back foot.

“We were chasing the game from then on but our character was very good.

we never stopped working and we got in the end a deserved equaliser.

“We need to be better.

“We conceded three against Bristol Rovers and we conceded two today - that we have to talk about.”