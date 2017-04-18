Rosler rejoices as Fleetwood seal play-off place

A relieved Uwe Rosler toasted his side’s fighting spirit as Fleetwood secured a place in the League One play-offs for the first time – and the door is still open for them to creep into the second automatic promotion spot.

Rosler was ecstatic to have clinched a top-six finish after Ben Davies’ header in first-half injury time sealed all three points at home to Millwall.

Third-placed Town are now just a point behind Bolton, who face Bury tonight, and can finish no lower than fifth after Southend lost to MK Dons.

Rosler said: “I think it is a big relief in the camp that we are finally mathematically in the play-offs.

“That game was a massive ask for us. I think we started really nervously.

“Millwall are very well organised and have giants in their team. I think it is the biggest team I have ever seen.

“They caused us big problems and we rode our luck a little bit in the first 30 minutes. After that I think we grew in confidence that we can deal with that sort of football, especially Ben Davies. He started to win headers in the opposition box and he scored.

“In midfield we picked up second balls. Our good footballing midgets picked up second balls, which was important to establish a little bit of play, and we put them on the back foot.

“The last 10 minutes were backs against the wall. They put Jake Cooper up front and how to deal with a 6’ 7” player is very difficult for us. We needed a very good goalkeeper, we needed bravery and we needed an enormous amount of spirit.

“I think that is us this season because we are not relying on one player. We rely on a good, functional, organised team.

“I’m not speaking about the 11 who started – I’m speaking about the squad of 22, 23. They got their reward for the enormous effort.

“Sometimes I would like to go on the pitch and win the headers for them but unfortunately I can’t do it!”

Rosler says anything can happen with two weekends of the regular season to go.

He said: “Now it is not any more about points. The Millwall game was just about getting a result, a win or a draw.

“A draw would also have been a good result but we won that game and now the door is open. You never know where that takes us.

“Bolton under normal circumstances will finish second, there is no doubt in my mind. But what is normal in that league?

“We are not focusing on Bolton. All we do is prepare for Gillingham on Saturday.”