Rosler ready for Viking raiders as Fleetwood make plans

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says “one or two” players may leave before the transfer window closes next Tuesday, with out-of-favour midfielder Eggert Jonsson linked with a move to Norway.

The 28-year-old was photographed at a Norwegian airport yesterday with Viking FK manager Eirik Henningsen.

The Iceland international has not featured regularly in Rosler’s sides this season. He started the FA Cup replay against Bristol City last week but was not in the match-day squad for either game since and has not started a league fixture since early November.

Rosler, a former manager of Viking, hinted Jonsson may be heading for the exit but said that if he was in a similar position he would want to be part of this special season at Highbury.

Asked if the club would do any more transfer business this month, the head coach said: “I think probably one or two will go out.

“I think some of them find it hard not being involved and not getting the minutes.

“I personally would like everybody to stay but I will not stand in the way of certgain players because they are very good professionals.

“But when I was a player, I would have stayed and would want to be part of something special.”

He believes Town, who strengthened their grip on fourth place in League One with Tuesday’s fantastic win away to leaders Sheffield United, will need strength in depth to remain as strong until the end of the season.

He added: “We need one more point and then we have our first target achieved (50 points to guarantee safety).

“Then we set ourselves new targets and to achieve them we need strength in depth, especially at the end of the season because we have a lot of young players who have never ever played a whole season in the Football League.

“There will be mental fatigue in March and April and physical fatigue. But that is when the prizes are given out and we have to be as strong as we are now.

“That means we have to rotate, not only up front but also in midfield and defence.”