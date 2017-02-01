Rosler pleased with Fleetwood’s January business

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says money raised from their FA Cup run and player exits helped to fund Town’s January transfer business.

There may have been no signings at Highbury on deadline day but Town had done most of their business early.

Four players did leave the club yesterday, with Eggert Jonsson moving to Denmark, Michael Duckworth and Nick Haughton going out on loan and Thomas Grant released.

Town’s main January signing was 22-year-old striker Wes Burns, who joined from Championship side Bristol City on a three-and-a-half year deal.

Rosler also boosted his midfield by signing Markus Schwabl from German side VfR Aalen and loaning highly rated Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan.

Brannagan followed young left-back Joe Maguire to Highbury from Anfield, the defender making a permanent switch to the Fylde coast initially as cover for Amari’i Bell.

Left-footed centre-half Ben Davies also arrived on-loan until the end of the campaign from Championship side Preston, while midfielder George Glendon turned his loan from Manchester City into a permanent stay and striker Alex Reid joined Paul Murray’s development squad from Rushall Olympic.

Rosler wanted to stress that fourth-placed Town have not “thrown money” at the transfer window but used money from their run to the third round of the FA Cup and from players leaving to fund January’s dealings.

Striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway’s move to Oldham coincided with former Town loanee Burns’ return to take the number nine shirt.

And strikers Alex Jakubiak and Chris Long cut their loans at Town short before yesterday’s four departures.

Experienced midfielder Eggert Jonsson has joined Danish Superliga club SønderjyskE for an undisclosed fee.

The Icelandic international, made 51 League One appearances for Fleetwood after joining from Danish side Vestsjaelland in summer 2015.

The midfielder had struggled for regular game-time this season, making only two league appearances in the last four months. Rosler praised Jonsson’s professionalism and attitude.

Duckworth has joined League Two Morecambe, while Haughton clinched a late loan to National North side Salford City. Both deals run until the end of the season.

Duckworth has managed only six Town appearances this season and has not been seen since the start of October, while Haughton is yet to feature in Rosler’s first team.

Midfielder Grant, another who hasn’t played this season, has been released by the club. The Scot joined Town in March last year, making his only three appearances that month.

Rosler said of his January signings: “I’m very happy with the support I got but we worked hard to get those players in – Gretar Steinsson, Steve Curwood, Steve Edwards and the chairman.

“But also the team worked hard because we generated money. We are able to do those things because we had a very good FA Cup run that was not budget.

“We are also capable of doing those things because we got a very good financial deal – Aaron Amadi-Holloway went out.

“That allowed us to do those things, not because we are throwing money at them – that is not the DNA of Fleetwood Town Football Club. It is very important not to pretend this club is something we are not.”

Full-back Bell was reported to be on the radar of Premier League Crystal Palace and a host of Championship clubs but Town held on to the 22-year-old, whose contract runs until the end of next season.