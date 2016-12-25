Rosler: Our opponents are not dead and Bury-ed

Bury might have slipped from early table toppers to relegation candidates in a matter of months but Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is not taking anything for granted ahead of their Boxing Day clash.

Fleetwood are riding high in eighth place just two points off the play-offs while Bury have gone from the top half to two points off the bottom and are currently on an eight game losing streak.

Rosler’s men are unbeaten in eight but with Chris Brass officially taking over from the sacked David Flitcroft (pictured), the Town boss says he is surprised by their slide.

He said: “We are taking every game as it comes.

“Bury is very difficult, seeing our stats lately and our run of results and seeing their run of results; but in the end it does not count for nothing – every game starts on zero.

“They have good players. In September they were leading the league, we saw them live against Peterborough preparing for our game against Peterborough and then they had that run.

“When they get it right they have a very capable squad and I’m pretty surprised where they are and I think we can’t get carried away by their league position.

That will be a very tough game for us and we need to reinforce on us what we are doing well, focusing on our strength but we will give the opposition the respect they deserve.”