Rosler: No fear of change at Fleetwood

Uwe Rosler said he is not afraid to shake things up and challenged his Fleetwood players to show consistency after the 2-1 home win over Chesterfield lifted Town back into League One’s top 10.

The head coach said: “It is not about one individual, it is about the team and the club.

“We are not afraid of putting players in when we think they are ready and we think they have shown enough in training.

“We are not afraid to put them in for development games, league games or cup games.

“When they are doing well, they are challenged to show consistency to push the established players. That is a culture we want to embrace at this club.

“Everyone reacts the right way to it, nobody sulks and everybody sees it as a motivation.”

George Glendon made his first league start in place of the injured Jimmy Ryan in midfield, while Alex Cairns was preferred in goal to former number one Chris Neal.

Rosler admits he is still learning about his squad. He added: “It was very important we started the season well, when I didn’t know the players so much.

“After a while, some players dropped and some made an impression, and now I have a much better picture of each individual than I had three or four months ago.”

Goals from wing-backs Amari’i Bell and substitute Victor Nirennold sealed Fleetwood’s win over the rock-bottom Spireites, who set up a tense finish when Jay O’Shea fired home from the spot after David Ball felled Reece Mitchell.

Rosler praised him players for seeing out the win after their gruelling extra-time victory over Southport in the FA Cup last Tuesday.

He added: “For the majority of the game we dominated.

“I didn’t really know they had that in them. We played a different shape and they grasped it straight away.

“They pushed themselves to the limit and I am delighted for the players because we are now getting that winning feeling again.

“That tastes very good and makes everything easier going forward to Tuesday against Shrewsbury.

“We went 2-0 up and gifted them a penalty. They got some confidence back and there was a little bit too much pressure in the end.

“They overpowered us a little but I think the main reason was the 129 minutes’ playing time on Tuesday.

“My players have shown what they are made of.”