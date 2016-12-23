Rosler: Let’s go to Town on our visitors

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says Highbury is a force to be reckoned with as Town eye their eighth win in a row at their home fortress against Bury.

Town host 22nd-placed Bury on Boxing Day and then entertain bottom club Oldham on New Year’s Eve.

And with his men currently flying high on an eight-match unbeaten run Rosler is keen to keep building on their fine home form.

He said: “I always said geography speaks in our favour.

“I compare it a little bit with Brentford because nobody liked playing Brentford and I think that is what we are building on.

“People have to travel a long, long way to come to Fleetwood.

“The stadium is not a Premier League stadium like Sheffield United for example; we have very good facilities but there is a different atmosphere at the place.

“We are used to that; we are a highly motivated team but sometimes the opposition can see that a little bit differently, especially when some of the opposition are used to bigger stadiums, bigger atmosphere and bigger crowds.”

Rosler has a number of injuries with Jimmy Ryan (foot), Kyle Dempsey (leg), Martyn Woolford (knee), Jack Sowerby (hamstring), Michael Duckworth (groin) and Ash Eastham (jaw) all doubts.

Woolford, Eastham and Duckworth were all at Brian House Children’s Hospice to help spread some festive cheer as the players handed over a £500 cheque.

While Rosler says one could be back for Boxing Day he wants to focus on who is available instead.

He said: “One will be back; I don’t know which one it will be. It is very important now that we are focusing on what we have available and giving all our thoughts and energy to the players who are starting on the 26th and the 31st – not forgetting the ones that are injured but we need to focus entirely on what we have available and get the best out of that.”