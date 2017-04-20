Rosler hopeful Bolger and Cole will be ready as Ryan returns to training

Fleetwood’s injured trio Cian Bolger, Devante Cole and Jimmy Ryan are all back in training but head coach Uwe Rosler admits Saturday’s match at Gillingham may be too soon for a Ryan return.

The midfielder has been out of action since injuring his foot in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale back in November, but despite revealing Ryan is back training Rosler does not expect him to travel to Kent for the penultimate game of the regular season.

But the Town boss is hopeful that striker Cole and central defender Bolger, who have been out with groin and knee knocks respectively, will make a comeback.

Keeper Chris Neal (hand) is also missing as third-placed Town continue to chase an automatic promotion place against the relegation-battling Gills.

Rosler said: “Bolger was back in training, Devante Cole back in training, Jimmy Ryan back in training. Jimmy Ryan I don’t think will travel, to be completely honest.

“I think for him to be on the grass again and taking part in the majority of the training is a massive step forward for him.

“I’m so happy for him after what he went through this season.

“The other two (Cole and Bolger) I more or less thought were ready on Monday (for the win over Millwall) but now they are definitely back.”

Rosler has been boosted in recent weeks by the return from injury of skipper Nathan Pond, forward Wes Burns and midfielder Martyn Woolford.

But the Town boss insists there is no selection headache and his side is more or less picked.

Rosler said: “We have 23 players to chose from. We travel with 20 and have 18 in the squad, so it is a nice luxury to have decisions to make.

“The majority of the places are given because of the performances that the players have delivered.

“I also think players are coming back and they want to prove a point again.

“Certain scenarios and certain teams we play against could be a great chance to have this player or that player on the bench or maybe introduce him.

“The majority of the players are in my head and there will not be much difference from the last weeks.”