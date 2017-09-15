Rosler hails Hiwula’s character

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler praised Jordy Hiwula’s mentality after the striker brushed off a penalty miss to open his league account.

Hiwula skied a 10th-minute spot-kick against Bury on Tuesday but dusted himself down to net twice from close range in Town’s dramatic 3-2 win.

Rosler says those goals will be good for the 22-year-old’s confidence going into tomorrow’s clash with Portsmouth as he praised his wing-backs Lewie Coyle and Amari’i Bell for teeing him up.

He said: “I think he has shown tremendous character. I think he was chasing a goal for a little while. He scored in the EFL Cup (against Carlisle) but you could see in the recent games that it would be good for his confidence to score.

“He missed that penalty but he never stopped working as long as he has something in the tank. I think there is more to come from him in fitness.

“But (he showed) tremendous character and belief in his own ability, and I think his team-mates Amari’i Bell, Lewie Coyle and Jack Sowerby really helped him by putting some tremendous crosses in.”

“We looked a real good classy team.”