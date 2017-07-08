Rosler hails Fleetwood’s new Leeds United loan star Coyle after debut goal

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says new Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle has the key factors to thrive at Town this term.

Coyle’s 62nd minute strike from Joe Maguire’s cross was the difference as Town kicked-off pre-season with a 1-0 win over Queen of the South at Poolfoot Farm.

Fleetwood Town v Queen of the South. Lewie Coyle for Fleetwood.

Rosler said: “One wing-back crossed the ball and another wing-back scored the goal; from wing-back to wing-back, that is how we want to play.

“Coyley is a player who has the phsyicality and the knowledge and toughness to do that over the whole season.”

And as Town now head to Kossen, Austria for a week-long training camp tomorrow Rosler was pleased to give new signings Harvey Rodgers, Conor McAleny, Michael Donohue, Coyle and last term’s loan star turned permanent summer signing Kyle Dempsey some time on the pitch.

Rosler said: “I’m very pleased that we came through that game and we showed things that we have worked on and implemented new things, brought in new players who had not had a lot of time to acclimatise to the way we play here and to the team mates so overall “I felt good performance, good result, good goal - no injuries and we got a good amount of work in our legs, not only on Friday but over the two weeks we have had.”

It was a game that saw Rosler try a new take on his wing-back formation with a shift from 3-5-2 to a 3-4-3 variation as he also moved Jack Sowerby and Kyle Dempsey into central midfield roles and pushed last term’s left midfield star Bobby Grant back up into an attacker role.

And Rosler says pre-season is all about making his side more flexible as he wants to challenge them in different ways when the new League One campaign starts at home to Rotherham on August 5.

He said: “We tried new things out, we want to be more flexible in the season.

“Modern football, players, teams now are changing formation three or four times and players knowing exactly what to do.

“We need to be more flexible and challenge our players more not only regarding the body and running I think a lot we have to challenge them in the head to take new things on board to execute on the pitch new information and that is what we try to do this pre-season.”

And Rosler explained why experienced shot-stopper Chris Neal and new on-loan Huddersfield forward Jordy Hiwula did not feature.

He said: “Chris Neal had a little niggle but he already trained on Thursday and “Friday he will play (in Austria) on Tuesday and he will train today.

“Jordy he needs to do what everyone else has done to the basic foundation in pre-season to get the running the physical part in.

“The injury prevention training in the gym before we let him go out and play.

“He is on schedule, he came a little bit later than everyone else but he is doing what everyone else did before.”

Fleetwood will face Carlisle United and Morecambe in the forthcoming Checkatrade Trophy but will have to wait to find out who will complete their group.

Eight Category One Under-21 sides are in the Northern half of the draw with the fourth side in Town’s group to be confirmed on Wednesday.