Rosler fond of Vale Park

Despite the current fixture pile-up Town boss Uwe Rosler is looking forward to visiting Vale Park once again.

Rosler scored at Port Vale in Manchester City’s 2-0 win back in September 1996 and revealed he always likes visiting Vale Park.

And he says Vale boss Bruno Riberio’s side, who are locked on the same points as Town in the League One table, are similar to his side as Fleetwood prepare for their third game in the space of six days after back-to-back midweek cup games at Southport and Carlisle.

He said: “Port Vale brought a lot of new players in, they have a new manager with new ideas and I think they started really well like us.

“I think there are two equal teams meeting each other and I look forward to it because I have always done well with my teams at Port Vale.

“I like the pitch there it is nice and green and big, I always like to go there.”

With right back Conor McLaughlin still on international duty with Northern Ireland and Michael Duckworth missing due to a groin injury Rosler handed ex-Barcelona youngster Godswill his debut in the 0-0 FA Cup draw at Southport and gave Victor Nirennold a run out in the 4-2 Checkatrade defeat at Carlisle.

And Rosler says he has a decision to make as to who will feature at Port Vale as he feels both played well.

He said: “Michael Duckworth is not on the training pitch and he is not available.

“He has a muscle injury, a soft tissue injury.

“We played Victor Nirennold as a right back and he did very well so I have two options.

“Godswill also played very well (at Southport).

“I thought it was a baptism of fire so to throw him in like that in the FA Cup.

“Where you don’t want to make your debut in the FA Cup because the lower league teams it is their big game of the season.

“They tested us and they tested him and after 20 minutes on yellow he did very well in the second half to come through without getting sent off.

“He adapted very well which shows me that this boy has a real football intelligencey to adapt very quickly to what is needed to survive.

“He needed to survive we needed to survive and he did that very well.

“The boy is a diamond as a person and it is fantastic that he used his chance well and I have no hesitation when he is asked to play that he will step up again.

“But Victor also did well at Carlisle.”