Rosler: Fleetwood team culture does Town proud

Uwe Rosler says his Fleetwood team’s culture is something the Cod Army can be proud of.

The head coach admits that individually his players are not the best in League One, but after Monday’s 1-0 home win over Millwall secured a play-off spot at least, Rosler said that as a unit they are among the best.

Town are third in the table and just two points behind second-placed Bolton as they head into the final two games away to Gillingham and at home to Port Vale.

Phil Parkinson’s Bolton have taken just one point from three games, failing to score in any of them, while Town piled on the pressure with back-to-back Easter wins in the race for the second automatic promotion place behind champions Sheffield United.

And Rosler is thankful for the fans’ continued support. He said: “I think our fans see what the players are doing. They see that we are not individually the best team in the league but collectively we are very, very good.

“Individually we do have good players but everybody is buying into this team effort and team culture, and I think our supporters are seeing that.

“Nothing is better for supporters than to watch your team and see 13 or 14 players fighting for each other and giving everything for the club.

“That is why they are supporting us , not only against Millwall but throughout the whole season.”

Rosler admits Town rode their luck to defeat the Lions but says they deserved that slice of good fortune for their hard work over the course of the season.

He also praised skipper Nathan Pond and man-of-the-match keeper Alex Cairns.

The 24-year-old stopper picked up his 15th clean sheet of the season on Monday, having never started a League game before November.

Rosler added: “We have ridden our luck but for what we have put in over 44 games I think we deserve that.

“You need match-winners in both boxes and for us Alex was a match-winner in our box.

“I think Pondy struggled a bit in the first half but he grew into the game. He won so many headers in the second half. He was phenomenal.

“In goalkeeping terms Alex is still a baby, still very, very young, and this is his first real experience of men’s football. He is making the best of it and growing in confidence each week. He made some crucial saves.”