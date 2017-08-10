Rosler: Fleetwood players must seize chances

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says that when the door is open his players have to take their opportunity – otherwise they might see it slammed shut.

Rosler made six changes from Town’s opening-day win over Rotherham for the cup upset against League Two Carlisle on Tuesday.

Young defender Harvey Rodgers, who was sent off in extra-time, strikers Ash Hunter and Devante Cole, left wing-back Joe Maguire and central midfield duo Aiden O’Neill and Markus Schwabl all got the nod as Rosler rested players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Northampton.

Town got back into the League Cup tie after the introduction of Conor McAleny and Kyle Dempsey just after the hour.

Rosler said: “I think it would be unfair to single out one or two players. We are winning together and losing together.

“We had players out there who struggled with the physicality, didn’t cope with it. That put us in a position where we were not able to win the game.

“I think the players have been good in pre-season. When we mixed up the teams (in the two games) in Austria the players performed.

“I will still give players chances. That will not change but in the end we want to win games. We really wanted to win that game.

“Should I have played the same team from Rotherham? Maybe. I’m a big believer that the players in our squad should see a possibility and an opportunity to play. Then when they play they have to perform.

“We are not creating any divisions in our team but some players could not handle the physicality of the game. We were second to the ball and in the duels, and that obviously affected their confidence on the ball as well.

“That can happen, especially when you have a lot of young players, but in life when the door is open you have to go through the door.

“Nobody can help you with that – only you can help yourself.

“I have belief and trust in my squad but the players have to repay that with performances and wins.

“The referee was all right. He let the game go, like it is in the Football League, and some players found it really difficult to deal with that.”

Development squad player Elliot Osborne has joined Morecambe on loan until January.