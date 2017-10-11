Rosler: Fleetwood kid Crellin worthy of World Cup chance

Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin is living the dream on England duty at the Under-17 World Cup in India and Town’s head coach Uwe Rosler says the teenager deserves to be there.

Crellin, 17, was an unused substitute as England’s U17 side started their World Cup campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Chile on Sunday.

Manchester City starlet Curtis Anderson donned the gloves for this opening Group F game.

It has already been a historic year for homegrown hero Crellin (right), who became the first-ever Fleetwood Town player to represent England when he featured in the Under-18 friendly against South Africa.

He played in England’s warm-up win over New Zealand 10 days ago, though Anderson was expected to keep his place for today’s (Wednesday) group game against Mexico.

Crellin is yet to make his senior debut for Town but warms-up with Town’s senior keepers Alex Cairns and Chris Neal every match day.

Town head coach Uwe Rosler said: “I’m really excited for him that he got to the World Cup. He deserves it.

“I followed his age group quite a bit because my son played in that age group.

“I think it came out of the blue. He was not on their radar until Richard Hartis, who was my goalkeeping coach at Leeds and is working now for the FA, put him into a goalkeeping school.

“He surprised and impressed the coaching staff and the FA. This is very good for Fleetwood and very good for Billy.”

“He has the mentality to go a long way in the game and that will help him in the World Cup if he is asked to play.”